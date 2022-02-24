Armenian PM participates in narrow-format meeting of Eurasian Inter-governmental Council

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the narrow-format meeting of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akilbek Zhaparov and the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich also participated in the meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

A number of issues relating to the development of integration mechanisms in various areas of the Eurasian territory were discussed. Particularly, the discussions focused on industry, customs processes, information systems, electronic trade, transport connections and other topics.