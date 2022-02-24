Armenia, France mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

YEREVAN, 23 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and France today, on February 24, celebrates the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, ARMENPRESS reports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia announced ton Twitter.

"30 years ago, Armenia and France established diplomatic relations, thus marking the beginning of our interstate relations based on centuries-old friendship, strengthened by excellent cooperation in a number of areas," the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

France is one of the closest friends of Armenia, the Armenian people, one of the most reliable partners in the international family of nations. Yerevan - Paris relations are at the highest level. The sides actively cooperate both bilaterally and multilaterally in different dimensions.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the French Republic were established exactly 30 years ago, on February 24, 1992.

During 30 years, 16 documents were signed between Armenia and France, including the Framework Agreement signed between Armenia and the French Governments on December 9, 1997.