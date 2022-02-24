Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

UNESCO calls for respect for international humanitarian law in the conflict in Ukraine

UNESCO calls for respect for international humanitarian law in the conflict in Ukraine

YEREVAN, 24 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. UNESCO calls for the protection of international humanitarian law in the context of the conflict in Ukraine, ARMENPRESS reports, TASS said.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]