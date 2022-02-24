Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Ukraine proposes returning to peace – Zelenskyy

YEREVAN, 24 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine offers to return to the path of peace, ARMENPRESS reports, citing RIA Novosti, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.








