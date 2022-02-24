France stands with Armenia stronger than ever - Secretary of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs

YEREVAN, 24 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian-French forum will be held in Paris in the near future under the auspices of the French President, which will open new perspectives for the Armenian youth and will contribute to the strengthening of the Armenian-French bilateral ties, ARMENPRESS reports Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France said during the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Armenia-France diplomatic relations, congratulating the two countries on the important anniversary.

"For thirty years now, France has been standing with Armenia more than ever, helping it to recover and look to the future. This is a moment of joy. Long live the French-Armenian friendship! Let’s work for the coming 30 years”, the French diplomat said.

Lemoine also informed that the French side has signed an ambitious roadmap for economic cooperation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and soon a forum will be held in Paris in the near future under the auspices of the French President on the cooperation of the French and Armenian civil societies called “Ambitions: France-Armenia”.

"It will unite the main actors of bilateral relations, and I am sure it will allow to bring forward new ideas, new projects. The aim of the forum is to open a perspective for the Armenian youth, to further strengthen the ties between our two countries”, said Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.