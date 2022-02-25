LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-02-22

LONDON, FEBUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 February:

The price of aluminum up by 4.71% to $3445.00, copper price down by 0.30% to $9935.00, lead price up by 1.02% to $2366.00, nickel price up by 4.27% to $25650.00, tin price up by 1.97% to $45325.00, zinc price up by 1.25% to $3649.00, molybdenum price stood at $43750.00, cobalt price stood at $73290.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.