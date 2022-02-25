Operational issues minimizing negative consequences are on EAEU agenda – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The geopolitical developments will leave their impact on the economic environment of the Eurasian Economic Union, and in this context it’s very important to discuss what kind of operational decisions must be adopted in order to lead that negative consequences to a minimum, or if possible, to bypass them, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

“The results of 2021 were positive for the Eurasian Economic Union. Truly, 2021 was also a crisis year in general, but the trade turnover volume within the EAEU has increased, and this is a positive signal for all of us. It’s worth noting that there is a potential to expand the EAEU region, there are observer countries with which we are effectively cooperating, and there is also an interest by other countries. This is also a positive process”, the PM said.

Pashinyan expressed hope that they will manage to run such a policy so that the Union is strengthened as an economic platform in the current situation and continues giving positive signals for the economic development of member states.