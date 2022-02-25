Zelensky calls for “anti-war coalition”

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling for an “anti-war coalition.”

“We defend our freedom, our land. We need effective international assistance. Discussed this with [President of Poland] Andrzej Duda. Appealed to the Bucharest Nine for defense aid, sanctions, pressure on the aggressor. Together we have to put Russia at the negotiating table. We need anti-war coalition,” the Ukrainian president tweeted.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine following a request from the authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics for assistance in repelling Kiev’s military aggression, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in urgent address on Thursday, as quoted by TASS.

He said that Moscow would seek the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine, called upon the Ukrainian army to lay down weapons and warned there would follow a prompt response to attempts at foreign intervention from outside.