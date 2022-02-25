‘We are in a sensitive period’, Armenian PM says at EAEU meeting with Kazakh leader

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and heads of government of the remaining member states of the Eurasian Economic Union met with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Nur-Sultan, the Armenian PM’s Office reports.

The President of Kazakhstan welcomed the heads of the delegations of the EAEU states, expressing hope that the session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council in Nur-Sultan will be held effectively.

In his remarks the Armenian PM said that the Kazakh President has noted right that today’s session, meeting coincide with the drastic escalation of the geopolitical situation.

“It’s obvious that we are in a sensitive period, in sensitive geopolitical tectonic processes, and in this context, of course, the Eurasian Economic Union is an important format in order to develop the economies of our countries.

Of course, it’s obvious that sanctions will have their effect on the economic environment in the Eurasian region, and in this sense, we need to discuss what operational decisions we must adopt in order for that negative consequences to be minimal and if possible, to bypass them, by taking respective steps.

You were right, the results of 2021 for the Eurasian Economic Union are quite positive because last year was already a crisis year, but the overall volume of trade and economic ties within the EAEU, the trade turnover have increased, which is quite a positive signal for all of us”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

He emphasized that there is a potential to expand the Eurasian economic region. “There are observer states, with which we are cooperating quite effectively. There is also a certain interest by other countries to intensify the ties with the Eurasian Economic Union. I think, this is, overall, a positive process and I hope that the Eurasian Economic Union, we all, will manage to carry out such a policy so that the EAEU is strengthened as an economic platform in the current situation and continues giving an impetus to the development of economies of our countries”, Pashinyan noted.