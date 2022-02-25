COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports over 570 new cases, 21 deaths

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. 572 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 418,792, the Armenian National Center of Disease Control and Prevention reported.

21 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 8413.

1571 people recovered (total 398,241 recoveries).

4642 tests were administered (total 2,884,327).

As of February 25 the number of active cases stood at 10,535.