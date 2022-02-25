Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Armenian athletes enter finals at Cottbus Gymnastics World Cup

Armenian athletes enter finals at Cottbus Gymnastics World Cup

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian gymnasts Artur Avetisyan and Vahagn Davtyan entered the finals of the Rings exercises at the Cottbus Gymnastics World Cup.

Meanwhile, Olympic bronze medalist Davtyan also performed a new element on the pommel horse, which will be recorded in his name.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]