Macron says he phoned Putin on Zelensky’s request

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron said he phoned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday on a request from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, reports TASS.

“I had a quick, direct and frank conversation on a request from President Zelensky”, Macron told reporters after the EU summit on Friday.

In his words, the aim of the conversation was a request “to end hostilities as soon as possible”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law in the country.