Russian forces commandeer Ukrainian military vehicles and advance on Central Kiev – says Deputy Defense Minister Malyar

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Russian military seized two vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces, changed uniforms and are moving towards Central Kiev from Obolon, according to the Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar.

“Russian military confiscated two vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces, are wearing Ukrainian military uniforms and are rapidly moving towards Central Kiev from Obolon. They are followed by a Russian military cargo convoy,” Malyar said in a statement on social media.