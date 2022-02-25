Armenia’s economic activity index grows 15.4% in January 2022

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The economic activity index of Armenia has increased by 15.4% in January 2022 compared to January 2021. However, the figure of January of this year has declined by 45% compared to December 2021, the Statistical Committee reports.

The industrial production volume increased by 16.6% in January 2022 compared to January 2021, whereas compared to December 2021, it declined by 37.8%.

The construction volume increased by 3%, whereas compared to December, it declined by 86.5%. The increase in trade turnover in January 2022 comprised 11.5%, whereas compared to December 2021, it declined by 41.9%. The volume of services increased by 21.2% in January 2022 compared to January 2021. The decline compared to December 2021 comprised 16.2%.

The consumer price index increased by 7.1% compared to January 2021 and by 1.6% compared to December 2021. The index of industrial production prices increased by 9% compared to January 2021 and by 0.9% compared to December 2021. The electricity production volume increased by 19.2%.

60.4% increase was registered in external trade turnover volumes in January 2022 compared to the same month of 2021. However, compared to December 2021, this figure declined by 28.7%. The export in January 2022 increased by 53.2%, and the import by 65%.