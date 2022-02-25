Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

COVID Omicron variant detected in Artsakh

COVID Omicron variant detected in Artsakh

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the Republic of Artsakh, the Ministry of Healthcare said.

The ministry urged the citizens in case of showing any symptoms of COVID-19 to apply for medical care to avoid further complications of the disease.

The ministry once again called on the citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the spread of the virus.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]