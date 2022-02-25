Moscow interested in dialogue with Kyiv – Zakharova

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Moscow has decided to start contacts with Kyiv, and is ready for a dialogue with Kyiv, ARMENPRESS reports, citing "RIA Novost", official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

"The decision to start contacts and formation of a delegation was made very operatively (by the Russian side), it was publicly announced," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin is ready to send a Russian delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine.