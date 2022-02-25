Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 February

Russia excluded from the Council of Europe

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe has excluded Russia from the organization, ARMENPRESS reports, citing "RIA Novosti", Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Luigi Di Maio said.

