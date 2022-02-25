We are all here defending our independence – Zelenskyy posts footage from Kyiv

YEREVAN, 25 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The President of Ukraine Vladymyr Zelenskyy released a video message in which he noted that he and the leadership of the government and the parliament are in Kyiv, ARMENPRESS reports Zelenskyy published the video message on his Telegram channel.

"We are all here, we are defending our independence, our state, it will continue to be so," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, CNN had reported about Zelensky's departure from Kyiv.