Armenian Prime Minister arrives in Paris

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Paris where he is scheduled to have a meeting with President of France Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace.

PM Pashinyan’s delegation for the working visit includes Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, the Deputy Ministers of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Arayik Khzmalyan and Artur Martirosyan and other government officials, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

After holding a meeting at the Élysée Palace, PM Pashinyan and President Macron will participate in the “Ambitions: Armenia-France” forum in Paris. During the forum the government officials of Armenia and France will discuss issues relating to the development and expansion of partnership in various areas. PM Pashinyan and President Macron will deliver remarks at the event.