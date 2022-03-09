LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-03-22

LONDON, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 March:

The price of aluminum down by 11.39% to $3516.00, copper price down by 4.38% to $10250.50, lead price up by 0.76% to $2535.00, nickel price up by 13.89% to $48063.00, tin price up by 2.69% to $49500.00, zinc price down by 2.54% to $4100.00, molybdenum price stood at $44500.00, cobalt price up by 3.15% to $81795.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.