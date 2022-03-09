Azerbaijani military fires mortar shells at village in Artsakh in latest ceasefire breach
YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military again violated the ceasefire in Artsakh, firing three 60mm mortar shells in the direction of the Khramort village in Askeran region around 23:00 on March 8, the Artsakh Defense Army said.
The Russian peacekeeping command was notified on the ceasefire violation.
There are no victims on the Armenian side.
The tactical-strategic situation is currently calm.
- 13:54 New Ambassador of Serbia presents credentials to Acting President of Armenia
- 13:45 Prime Minister receives OSCE Representative on Freedom of Media
- 13:27 Russia lifts COVID-19-related restrictions on flights to eight countries, including Armenia
- 12:46 Gas supply disruption in Artsakh causes numerous humanitarian problems, Ombudsman says
- 12:33 Armenia Central Bank comments on Ukraine’s call to suspend transactions with cards of Russia’s Mir payment system
- 12:26 Azerbaijan’s goal is to evict Armenians from Artsakh and carry out ethnic cleansing – Ombudsman
- 12:26 Armenian Minister of Healthcare receives Acting UN Resident Coordinator
- 12:09 Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic and religious hatred against Armenians is of systematic nature – Ombudswoman
- 11:45 Armenian Minister of Economy, Qatari Minister of Municipality discuss food security at AgriteQ 2022
- 11:08 Coronavirus: 128 new cases, 5 deaths in Armenia
- 10:55 Azerbaijani forces fire 120mm mortars in direction of village school in Artsakh
- 10:41 9,808,684 AMD to "City of Smile" Charitable Foundation: Next beneficiary of "The Power of One Dram" is known
- 10:10 Azerbaijan exploits world’s preoccupation with Ukraine and increases threats against Artsakh, warns State Minister
- 10:02 ‘I am proud to stand with Armenian people in rejecting violence from Azerbaijan’ – Rep. Judy Chu
- 09:42 Another shootout reported on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
- 09:30 European Stocks - 10-03-22
- 09:28 US stocks down - 10-03-22
- 09:27 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-03-22
- 09:26 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 10-03-22
- 09:25 Oil Prices Down - 10-03-22
- 03.10-22:03 ‘Independent mission led by UNESCO must be given unhindered access to Artsakh’ – MEP Lars Patrick Berg
- 03.10-21:28 Armenian, Russian FMs exchange views on closer cooperation within CSTO, EEU, CIS and other platforms
- 03.10-20:07 Artsakh’s National Assembly urges international organizations to adequately assess Azerbaijan's actions
- 03.10-20:00 Azerbaijan commits cultural genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh. MEPs apply to UNESCO and the EU
- 03.10-19:51 Azerbaijan's provocations are aimed at psychologically intimidating the peaceful population - Artsakh's President
17:31, 03.09.2022
2621 views Turkey sends Syrian mercenaries of Nagorno Karabakh war to fight Russian forces in Ukraine - RIA
17:00, 03.05.2022
2429 views Iranian companies to participate in construction of transit road in Armenia
14:36, 03.05.2022
2240 views Armenians in Ukraine actively involved in helping needy people
18:21, 03.07.2022
2065 views NSS Armenia exposes and neutralizes spy network
15:57, 03.05.2022
2003 views Armenian Ambassador presents details about situation in Ukraine and work of Embassy