Active cyclone to bring heavy snowfalls in Armenia, meteorologists say

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Heavy snowfalls are expected in some parts of Armenia due to the effect of an active cyclone, meteorologists warned.

Snowfalls are expected March 9 after midday, as well as overnight and in the morning of March 10 in the province of Gegharkunik, in the foothills of the provinces of Shirak, Lori and Tavush, as well as in the mountainous areas of the provinces of Aragatsotn, Kotayk, Vayots Dzor and Ararat, the Center for Hydro-meteorology and Monitoring said in a press release.

Meteorologists also warned of blizzards and low visibility in individual areas.

Motorists are told to use winter tires while driving in the abovementioned areas.