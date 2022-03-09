Artsakh gas pipeline repair works to start after demining

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Bomb squads are de-mining the area of the damaged pipeline in Artsakh in order for repair works to start, Artsakh authorities said.

The sappers of the State Service of Emergency Situations of the Artsakh Ministry of Interior launched the demining work in the morning of March 9 in the area of the damaged pipeline in the Azerbaijani-controlled Shushi-Lisagor-Berdzor section, the Head of the Information Department of the State Service of Emergency Situations Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS.

“It seems that the negotiations with the Russian peacekeepers gave results and now the deminers are on site to carry out the demining work,” Tadevosyan added.

He said the repair of the pipeline will start only after the demining is completed.

The main pipeline supplying natural gas from Armenia to Artsakh was damaged due to a malfunction at 01:00, March 8. The damaged section is near an Azerbaijani military position. The Azerbaijani military was obstructing repair works and negotiations in mediation of the Russian peacekeepers were underway.