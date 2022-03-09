Around 100 Armenian-Ukrainians file residency application to Armenia diaspora agency

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Around 100 Armenian-Ukrainians who want to move to Armenia have applied to the Office of the High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs of Armenia, the Office of the High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs told ARMENPRESS.

The Office of the High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs told ARMENPRESS that they still don’t know whether or not the applicants seek permanent or temporary residency in Armenia.

“We’ve received these 100 applications from those Ukrainian-Armenians who’ve exited into the territory of a second country, towards European Union countries and Moldova. The Armenian communities of these countries provided some support to them, but resources are limited,” the Office of the High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs said.