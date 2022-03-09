Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visits Armenian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai visited the Armenian pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a press release.

“Home to contemporary innovators and some of the world’s oldest cities, Armenia is a nation where the ancient and modern worlds converge. Blending deep cultural heritage with cutting-edge technology, the pavilion offers visitors opportunities to explore centuries of Armenian history, take in authentic works of art, and breathe in the fruity aromas of Armenian apricots. Sheikh Mohammed also learned about the Tree of Life, an exceptional hand-made construction of almost real-life dimensions, which is a symbol of Armenia’s survival throughout centuries,” the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a press release.