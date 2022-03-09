Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

Armenian Ambassador presents Azerbaijani provocations to Member of Congress of Deputies of Spain

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Spain Sos Avetisyan met with President of the Committee of External Affairs at the Congress of Deputies of Spain Pau Marí-Klose, the Armenian Embassy reported on social media.

The Ambassador presented to Pau Marí-Klose the border incidents being provoked by Azerbaijan, its aggressive policy against Armenia and constant threats to Armenia’s territorial integrity.

The meeting sides discussed a number of issues relating to the agenda of the bilateral relations, highlighted strengthening the parliamentary diplomacy and exchanged ideas about the current geopolitical situation.








