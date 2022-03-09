Armenian IT companies to be represented at VivaTech 2022 international exhibition

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian IT companies will have an opportunity to be represented at the 6th VivaTech annual international technology exhibition in France’s capital of Paris.

The companies will present their products and solutions at a single pavilion “ARMENIA” during the event.

Armenia’s Ministry of High Technological Industry informs that the deadline for submitting applications for participation is until March 14.

Viva Technology, or VivaTech, is an annual technology conference, dedicated to innovation and startups. It gathers the world's brightest minds, talents, and products.

The event will be held on June 15-18, 2022.