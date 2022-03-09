Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-03-22

YEREVAN, 9 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 March, USD exchange rate up by 2.23 drams to 512.41 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 8.62 drams to 561.45 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.60 drams to 4.34 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.09 drams to 674.13 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 1,683.94 drams to 33592.05 drams. Silver price up by 17.78 drams to 430.31 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.