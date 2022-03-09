Azerbaijani side intensively fires at a number of communities of Artsakh. Prosecutor’s Office of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, 9 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The armed forces of Azerbaijan intensively fire from weapons of different caliber, including using mortars at the directions of administrative areas and roads of Khramort and Nakhichevanik communities of Askeran region of Artsakh, Khnushinak and Karmir Shuka communities of Martuni region, interrupting all types of agricultural works, causing obstruction to free movement of residents. ARMENPRESS was informed from the Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Artsakh.



“Taking into account the situation, law enforcement agencies take all measures to record criminal actions of the Azerbaijani side and their consequences”, the message says.



During March 9 threats of “leaving the territory, using force” were voiced from an Azerbaijani military base located near the neighborhood of Khramort community.