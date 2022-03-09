Pashinyan promises to spare no effort for the effective implementation of the Armenian-French programs

YEREVAN, 9 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is hopeful that the discussions held within the framework of the "Ambitions: Armenia-France" conference, the contacts between the specialists will be really effective, leading to the launch of the implementation of new and promising programs, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said in his concluding speech at the Paris conference.

He stressed that it is a great honor to conclude the conference in Paris dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and France.

The Prime Minister touched upon the successful Armenian-French cooperation in various spheres, particularly, in education and healthcare.

"We are thankful to France for sharing Armenia's success. A shining example of cooperation in the field of innovative education and it was inspiring for Armenia the opening of TUMO centers in Paris, and recently in Lyon. New programs are being outlined in close cooperation with the existing Paris and Lyon Hospital Network, Doctors Without Borders, and Armenian medical institutions. Cooperation in this area was best demonstrated during and after the recent Artsakh war, when several dozen doctors visited Armenia to treat the wounded Armenians.

In terms of cooperation within international organizations, I could not fail to mention the Francophonie Summit held in Armenia in 2018, which was the largest international event in our country since Armenia's independence," Pashinyan said.

He noted that after the 44-day war in 2020, as well as in the context of the current global challenges, Armenia today has a vital need to strengthen its economy, to bring new breath to the economic policy, including by attracting new investment programs.

"We are glad that after the war France expressed political will to support Armenia economically, to foster the Armenian-French economic cooperation in a new way," Pashinyan said.

He noted that having successful examples of representation with French capital in Armenia, the 5-year roadmap for Armenian-French economic cooperation signed in December 2021 provides a wide opportunity and is a strong basis for promoting ambitious cooperation in the fields of infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare and high technologies.

"Today's conference, its rich and impressive agenda, is the logical continuation of the consistent steps taken in recent months, and one of the first steps towards the implementation of the signed roadmap. Therefore, let me express the opinion that the discussions that took place during the conference and the contacts between the Armenian-French partners will be really effective, leading to the launch of a fruitful working cooperation and the implementation of new and promising programs. On behalf of the Armenian government, I can assure you that we will spare no effort and energy for the effective implementation of joint programs," Pashinyan said.

He noted that although this year we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and France, but it is only a part of the rich mosaic of Armenian-French interactions and relations. Armenian-French contacts have been multilayered since the Middle Ages.

"The living symbol of modern Armenian-French relations is the presence of a vibrant Armenian community of 700,000 in France, which is one of the strong driving forces of our effective cooperation, the guarantor of unhindered cooperation and perpetual brotherhood between our peoples," Pashinyan said.