Armenian Ambassador, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary discuss latest border incidents

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to the United States Lilit Makunts met on March 9 with Dereck J. Hogan, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, the Embassy reported.

The recent incidents on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border were discussed during the meeting.








