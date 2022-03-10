51-year-old Artsakh farmer wounded in Azerbaijani mortar attack at village

WARNING: This article contains graphic images

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. A civilian in Artsakh was wounded in the latest Azerbaijani ceasefire breach, the Ministry of Interior of Artsakh said in a statement.

The victim is 51-year-old Suren Baghryan, a resident of the Khramort village. He suffered shrapnel wounds to his back while carrying out agricultural works in his home’s yard when the Azerbaijani forces fired mortar shells. The Azeri mortar shell exploded in the home’s yard, the Artsakh Ministry of Interior Police Department said.

Photo released by Artsakh Ministry of Interior shows shrapnel wound from mortar shell blast on back of 51-year-old farmer

The farmer was rushed to a hospital and he is in a non-life threatening condition. Doctor said the victim's condition is satisfactory.

The Artsakh police have launched proceedings.