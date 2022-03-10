Armenia reports over 120 COVID-19 cases in one day

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. 122 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Armenia in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 421,714, the Ministry of Healthcare reported.

3 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the total death toll to 8563.

2769 tests were conducted on March 9.

235 people recovered (total 407,583).

As of March 10, the number of active cases stands at 3937.