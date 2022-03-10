PM Pashinyan comments on tense situation in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the March 10 Cabinet meeting that the situation around Artsakh has become tense in the recent period, which is underscored also by the disruption of the pipeline supplying natural gas to Artsakh.

PM Pashinyan said he will refrain from making any assessments at this moment because they are now working with the authorities of Artsakh and international partners in the direction of stabilizing and resolving the situation.

“Let’s not give assessments now, let’s just note that such situation exists and let’s try to focus on solving the problems,” Pashinyan said.