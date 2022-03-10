Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

COVID-19: 8 new cases confirmed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. 8 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.

65 tests were conducted on March 9.

26 patients are hospitalized.

A total of 39 deaths from COVID-19 have been registered in the Republic so far.

The ministry once again urged the citizens to follow all the rules to avoid new outbreaks and overcome the virus.

 








