International community must have its say – Armenian MP on Azerbaijani provocations

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. With its provocations in the direction of Artsakh, Azerbaijan continues its terrorist policy against Armenians and the Armenian people, Chairman of the Armenian parliamentary standing committee on protection of human rights and public affairs, Taguhi Tovmasyan, said, stressing the need for a reaction by the international community.

“As the Chair of the standing committee on human rights protection and public affairs, I drew the attention of my international partners to the fact that since March 6 the Azerbaijani armed forces are consistently shelling several settlements in Artsakh and today in the morning even a civilian was wounded while conducting farming works in his yard. This means that the theses of peace are not being valued and do not turn into reality. And Azerbaijan continues its terrorist policy against Armenians and the Armenian people”, she said.

She emphasized that the international partners must urgently react to all these. According to her, if these cases are viewed as an ordinary provocation, the repetition will be much deeper and consistent. “Moreover, today again Azerbaijanis announced in Armenian in Khramort that Armenians must leave the territory, if not, they will be removed by force”, the lawmaker said, calling this impermissible.

Taguhi Tovmasyan also informed that they will visit Artsakh on March 16 on a fact-finding mission to try to understand the situation.

“Such actions of war must be strongly condemned. And the international community must have its say”, she said.