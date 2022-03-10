Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

Talks between Russian, Ukrainian FMs begin in Antalya, Turkey

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba began in Turkey’s Antalya on the sidelines of a diplomatic forum, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel, reports TASS.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also participates in the meeting.








