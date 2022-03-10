Today’s situation doesn’t fit into any economic criterion – Armenian President-elect on Russia sanctions

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. President-elect Vahagn Khachaturyan says the Armenian government’s behavior and statements over the Russian-Ukrainian conflict are most accurate.

“We should all simply hope and do everything possible so that the war ends as soon as possible,” he added. “We all know what this means. At least we have felt this on our skin.”

Khachaturyan added that in terms of the economy there are serious challenges and problems and unpredictable occurrences could happen.

“There isn’t any best economic analyst or economic research that could’ve imagined that our biggest economic partner, Russia, could appear in such serious restrictions in a very brief period of time. And we can predict the consequences of this partially, but not entirely. We must be able to prepare our system, especially the financial system, so that it is able to serve our citizens, and why not also the people who’ve arrived to Armenia and want to organize economic activities here. I say again, today’s situation doesn’t fit into any economic criterion. And if we were to try and give analytical assessments in this logic, today we will give it but tomorrow it will change momentarily. Not to mention the developments of last year, the global economic restrictions, was another occurrence which we witnessed, high inflation and so on. We will have these problems for some time, which could last until yearend. Our Central Bank is swiftly monitoring what’s happening in the international markets in order to be able to make our financial system manageable,” he said.