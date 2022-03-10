Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

Armenian FM to visit Turkey for Antalya Diplomacy Forum  

Armenian FM to visit Turkey for Antalya Diplomacy Forum  

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Turkey to take part in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, his spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said on social media.

“On March 10-12 Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will leave for Antalya to participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. Meetings with a number of colleagues are scheduled”, the spokesperson said.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]