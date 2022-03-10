Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-03-22

YEREVAN, 10 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 March, USD exchange rate up by 3.60 drams to 516.01 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 7.97 drams to 569.42 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 4.37 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.94 drams to 679.07 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 595.99 drams to 32996.06 drams. Silver price up by 3.94 drams to 434.25 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.