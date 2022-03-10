Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

The situation near Khramort is fully controlled by the authorities and Russian peacekeepers – Artsakh Security Council

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. The authorities of the Artsakh Republic together with the Russian peacekeeping troops are taking all necessary measures to stop the provocative actions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and to stabilize the situation in the whole territory of the Artsakh Republic, ARMENPRESS was informed from the office of the Security Council of the Artsakh Republic.

"In particular, in the area near the village of Khramort in the Askeran region, a joint reinforced service of the relevant law enforcement agencies of Artsakh and peacekeeping troops is being carried out.

The situation is fully under the control of the authorities of the Artsakh Republic and the Russian peacekeeping troops," the statement reads.








