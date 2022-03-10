Armenian, Russian FMs exchange views on closer cooperation within CSTO, EEU, CIS and other platforms

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. On March 10, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

ARMENPRESS wa informed from the press servic eof the MFA Armenia that during the meeting Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov referred to the rich agenda of the Armenian-Russian cooperation, discussed issues related to the further strengthening of the allied relations. The interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the level of political dialogue between the two countries, the intensity of high and top-level contacts.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Russia exchanged detailed views on closer cooperation and increasing efficiency in the CSTO, EEU, CIS and other international platforms.

The sides referred to the implementation process of the provisions of the trilateral statements signed on November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021.

The full resumption of peace talks on a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs was highlighted.

The Armenian FM briefed his counterpart on the situation created by the Azerbaijani armed forces in Nagorno Karabakh and the Armenian-Azerbaijani border due to continuous violations of the ceasefire and provocative actions, attaching importance to the steps to reduce tensions and prevent incidents.

The FMs also referred to the normalization proces sof the Armenia-Turkey relations.