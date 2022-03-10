‘Independent mission led by UNESCO must be given unhindered access to Artsakh’ – MEP Lars Patrick Berg

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Member of European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg supports the calls to send a fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karabakh to look at the destruction of the Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh.

"I fully support an independent commission of enquiry, led by UNESCO, to investigate and determine the full extent of cultural vandalism in Artsakh. I am also sure that this mission will expose the wanton destruction of Armenian churches, monuments, artifacts and memorial stones, the so-called Khachkars.

What we are witnessing is the systematic destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh, which clearly violates the rulings of the International Court of Justice. An independent mission led by UNESCO must finally be given unhindered access to Artsakh to prevent the further destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh. And we should not allow the Azerbaijani authorities to endlessly delay and obstruct such a mission", the MEP said in his remarks during the European Parliament’s debate of a resolution about the destruction of the cultural heritage in Nagorno Karabakh.