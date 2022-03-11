LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-03-22
LONDON, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 March:
The price of aluminum down by 3.21% to $3427.50, copper price up by 1.15% to $10117.00, lead price down by 2.06% to $2356.00, nickel price down by 0.03% to $48033.00, tin price down by 1.03% to $43749.00, zinc price down by 1.95% to $3863.00, molybdenum price down by 4.68% to $42416.89, cobalt price up by 1.75% to $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 14:30 UN ready to provide anti-crisis support to Armenia to cope with current economic situation
- 13:54 New Ambassador of Serbia presents credentials to Acting President of Armenia
- 13:45 Prime Minister receives OSCE Representative on Freedom of Media
- 13:27 Russia lifts COVID-19-related restrictions on flights to eight countries, including Armenia
- 12:46 Gas supply disruption in Artsakh causes numerous humanitarian problems, Ombudsman says
- 12:33 Armenia Central Bank comments on Ukraine’s call to suspend transactions with cards of Russia’s Mir payment system
- 12:26 Azerbaijan’s goal is to evict Armenians from Artsakh and carry out ethnic cleansing – Ombudsman
- 12:26 Armenian Minister of Healthcare receives Acting UN Resident Coordinator
- 12:09 Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic and religious hatred against Armenians is of systematic nature – Ombudswoman
- 11:45 Armenian Minister of Economy, Qatari Minister of Municipality discuss food security at AgriteQ 2022
- 11:08 Coronavirus: 128 new cases, 5 deaths in Armenia
- 10:55 Azerbaijani forces fire 120mm mortars in direction of village school in Artsakh
- 10:41 9,808,684 AMD to "City of Smile" Charitable Foundation: Next beneficiary of "The Power of One Dram" is known
- 10:10 Azerbaijan exploits world’s preoccupation with Ukraine and increases threats against Artsakh, warns State Minister
- 10:02 ‘I am proud to stand with Armenian people in rejecting violence from Azerbaijan’ – Rep. Judy Chu
- 09:42 Another shootout reported on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
- 09:30 European Stocks - 10-03-22
- 09:28 US stocks down - 10-03-22
- 09:27 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-03-22
- 09:26 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 10-03-22
- 09:25 Oil Prices Down - 10-03-22
- 03.10-22:03 ‘Independent mission led by UNESCO must be given unhindered access to Artsakh’ – MEP Lars Patrick Berg
- 03.10-21:28 Armenian, Russian FMs exchange views on closer cooperation within CSTO, EEU, CIS and other platforms
- 03.10-20:07 Artsakh’s National Assembly urges international organizations to adequately assess Azerbaijan's actions
- 03.10-20:00 Azerbaijan commits cultural genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh. MEPs apply to UNESCO and the EU
17:31, 03.09.2022
2636 views Turkey sends Syrian mercenaries of Nagorno Karabakh war to fight Russian forces in Ukraine - RIA
17:00, 03.05.2022
2429 views Iranian companies to participate in construction of transit road in Armenia
14:36, 03.05.2022
2240 views Armenians in Ukraine actively involved in helping needy people
18:21, 03.07.2022
2067 views NSS Armenia exposes and neutralizes spy network
15:57, 03.05.2022
2003 views Armenian Ambassador presents details about situation in Ukraine and work of Embassy