YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. IDBank and Idram have summed up the next program of “The Power of One Dram" initiative․The entire amount of "one drams" gathered during January and February - AMD 9,808,684 was transferred to the "City of Smiles" charitable foundation.

This is another support of IDBank and Idram to children with life-threatening diseases. “During January and February, the companies directed the “one drams” gathered to the healthcare sector. We strongly care about the health of children and urge our customers to make even more active payments through the Idram system. Let me remind you that customers do not pay a single penny more: "one drams" are provided by IDBank and Idram for each payment made by customers”, said Idram director ArsenKdenyan.

The companies also announced the name of the next beneficiary. In March and April, the next program of "The Power of One Dram" initiative will be aimed at "My Forest Armenia" environmental non-profit organization. The gathered amount will be directed to the solution of the most important and vital issue from the point of view of the ecology of our state and our whole planet in general. "My Forest Armenia" was founded in 2019 with the aim of increasing the forest cover of Armenia through tree planting and care measures. During the 2.5 years of its activity, the organization has afforested about 150 hectares, planting more than 385,000 trees in Lori and Tavush.

"It is good when people plant individual trees, but when millions of trees are put together and become a forest, their power is multiplied, because forests are incredibly complex systems that help fight against desertification and degradation of Armenia's lands, increase water resources, preserve biodiversity and so much more," said Andre Gumuchdjian, the organization's founder. According to him, this year the organization will plant more than 400,000 trees, using only endemic species of Armenia - oak, pine, wild pear, ash, maple, and a number of shrub species as they are important to ensure a rich ecosystem.

According to Tatevik Vardevanyan, head of Communications unit at IDBank, the environment is one of the key areas of IDBank and Idram's corporate social responsibility programs. "Now we have an excellent opportunity to contribute to the solution of a vital problem with our customers and users. "Forests are the lungs of our planet, and the creation and restoration of forests must always be in the center of our attention," says Tatevik Vardevanyan.

If you want to become a goodwill ambassador of "The Power of One Dram", all you need to do is to make a payment through the Idram&IDBankapplication, Idram.am and IDBanking.am online platforms and terminals of both companies. With Idram&IDBank application, it is possible to make payments in more than 8300 points of sale, in 750 online stores, as well as for all the services available in the system.

COMPANIES ARE CONTROLLED BY CBA