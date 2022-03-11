Azerbaijani forces fire 120mm mortars in direction of village school in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Around 10:20, March 11 the Azerbaijani forces fired two 120mm mortar shells in the direction of the Khnapat village (Askeran region) in Artsakh. The shells hit the area near the village school, the Artsakh Ministry of Interior said.

No one was hurt in the attack.

In addition, the Ministry of Interior said that now the Azerbaijani military deployed in positions adjacent to the Taghavard village in Martuni region are using loudspeakers to threaten the villagers, telling them to leave the territory.

The Ministry of Interior said the regional police departments are preparing materials over the incident.