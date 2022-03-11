Coronavirus: 128 new cases, 5 deaths in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. 128 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 421,842, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare reported.

5 people died from COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll to 8568.

350 people recovered (total recoveries: 407,933).

2759 tests were administered (total tests: 2,930,081).

As of March 11 the number of active cases stood at 3707.