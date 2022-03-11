Armenian Minister of Economy, Qatari Minister of Municipality discuss food security at AgriteQ 2022

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan participated in the opening of the AgriteQ 2022 international agriculture expo together with Abdulla bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, the Minister of Municipality of Qatar.

Kerobyan also toured the pavilion of Armenia at the expo.

After touring the AgriteQ 2022 expo, Kerobyan and Abdulla bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie held a meeting and addressed the importance of the issues of food security and in this context the opportunities of Qatari investments in Armenia.

Minister Vahan Kerobyan invited the Qatari side to visit Armenia to explore investment opportunities, especially in the agricultural sector, and to specify directions for cooperation. The Qatari side expressed interest regarding the opportunity of importing lamb meat from Armenia. As an interesting direction for investments Minister Kerobyan pointed out the establishment of greenhouses and intensive gardens, noting that these are currently rapidly developing directions in Armenia.

The sides also signed a memorandum of intent on cooperation.