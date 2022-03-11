Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic and religious hatred against Armenians is of systematic nature – Ombudswoman

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. The shots and terrorist actions in the direction of the peaceful settlements of Artsakh are manifestations of ethnic and religious hatred, being coordinated by the Azerbaijani authorities, against Armenians, Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan said during a discussion today relating to Azerbaijan’s ethnic hatred policy and its consequences.

The Defender said the numerous reports of the Ombudsmen of Armenia and Artsakh, the fact-finding missions and analysis of organizations having an international mandate prove that Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic and religious hatred against Armenians is of systematic nature.

“It feeds the Azerbaijani society. In particular, the 2020 September 27 war was accompanied by huge hatred and hostility campaign, which was being encouraged by the Azerbaijani authorities. The state-sponsored propaganda of Armenophobia and hostility today is reaching very dangerous and extremely fascist manifestations. I want to note that our studies show that the policy is based on two pillars – ethnic and religious, because there are talks on ethnic hatred, Armenophobia very often, but in many cases the religious hatred becomes secondary. But our reports also state that the facts prove that this hatred on religious grounds also exists”, Kristinne Grigoryan said.