Russia lifts COVID-19-related restrictions on flights to eight countries, including Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Russia has lifted the COVID-19-related restrictions on non-scheduled and regular flights to Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Iran on a reciprocal basis, TASS reports citing the statement of the press service of the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya).

“On March 9, 2022, restrictions on non-scheduled and regular flights to Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Iran imposed earlier as part of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were lifted in accordance with the decision of the government of the Russian Federation”, the statement said.

Earlier, the COVID-19-related restrictions on flights to Belarus, the Dominican Republic, Egypt (excluding Cairo), the UAE, Turkey, Finland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Korea and Cuba were also fully removed.

 








